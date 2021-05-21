Assumption Parish residents discuss how they handle flooding

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As the saying goes for people living in Assumption Parish, “with a little bit of water, you sometimes got to change your ways.” “So, we are currently putting in the tiger tubes, we had seepage coming over the levee system that is around this subdivision. So, tiger tube is being placed in front of the sandbag. They did temporary repairs in the sandbag yesterday but it continues to seep through,” John Boudreaux who is with the Assumption Office of Emergency Preparedness.