WANTED: 18-year-old accused of attempted murder, armed robbery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted on several charges.
Kejuan Jenkins is 5′6″ weighs 143 with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for Jenkins on the charges of Attempt First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary.
Investigators with the Zachary Police Department are searching for Jenkins on three counts of Armed Robbery.
Investigators with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for Jenkins on two counts of Simple Burglary.
If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App. Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
