SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 4 of Sportsline Summer Camp, the 2021 tour, was a visit with the Tara Trojans, which was in action in a spring game battle against the McKinley Panthers.
There are at least a couple of interesting comeback stories on the defensive side of the ball for the Trojans.
First, there is no. 20, senior defensive back Edward Williams, who hasn’t played football since his freshman year. Williams suffered what he describes to be a heart injury playing basketball. He said he’s now healthy and safe these days and certainly he looked it against McKinley, forcing three of the four turnovers the Trojans made.
And second, there is No. 49, newcomer Kalob Hill, a junior defensive end and edge rusher, who hasn’t played football since his seventh grade year. Hill will be playing his first downs as a Tara Trojan this year after transferring in from out of state. He certainly seemed to be everywhere making plays against the Panthers.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Trojans inserted senior Elijah Jenkins into the quarterback role against McKinley. Jenkins showed his athletic ability on one play in particular, taking what appeared to be a busted play and turning it into a long touchdown run. He is an all-around athlete who Tara plans to utilize on both sides of the ball, playing safety as well.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.