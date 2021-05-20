Roger Hawkins, legendary Muscle Shoals session drummer, has died at 75

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WVUE) -Roger Hawkins, a drummer for “The Swampers”, known for their session work at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio throughout the 1970s, has died at age 75.
The Muscle Shoals Sound Studio released a statement on the former session musician’s passing.
“Our hearts are breaking today as the heartbeat of “The Swampers” drummer Roger Hawkins passed away this afternoon at his home in Sheffield,” the statement read. “He was 75.:”
A spokesperson from the studio said that Jerry Wexler, a longtime music producer that worked with many artists at Muscle Shoals, called Roger, “the greatest drummer of all time”.
“Roger was a kind and generous man who loved family, friends, and his fellow musicians,” the spokesperson said. ‘Arrangements will be announced soon. We love you, Roger.”
Fame Recording Studios, where Hawkins and The Swampers worked before founding the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in 1969, also paid tribute to Hawkins on social media.
Hawkins can be heard setting the beat for several hits recorded at Muscle Shoals. His recording credits include “Respect Yourself”, “Mustang Sally”, “When A Man Loves A Woman”, “Chain of Fools”, “I’ll Take You There” and many more.
