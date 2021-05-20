Pointe Coupee murder suspect dies in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of murder in Pointe Coupee Parish shot and killed himself as he was about to be arrested in Baton Rouge early Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodaux says James “Ray” Jarreau, 57, shot himself at the Alamo Plaza Motel on Florida Blvd. as law enforcement officers moved in on his location.
Jarreau was accused of shooting two people near Torbert, LA on May 16, 2021.
One of the victims, Laurie Rowell, 54, who was Jarreau’s ex-girlfriend, died. The other victim survived.
Earlier this week, the sheriff warned area law enforcement agencies that Jarreau had a lengthy criminal history of violence and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
