Murder suspect takes his own life at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A murder suspect reportedly took his own life as police surrounded his location in Baton Rouge early Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened at The Alamo Plaza Motel on Florida Boulevard.
Sources say a task force made up of several law enforcement agencies got a tip that the man was staying at that motel.
When they arrived, sources say the man spotted officers and then shot and killed himself.
The suspect is tied to murder in a nearby parish, the sources said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.