Make sure you’re financially prepared for a natural disaster with these steps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to make an evacuation plan in place for your family and office if you don’t already have one. It’s Hurricane Season, and a natural disaster like a hurricane can destroy your property.
Ask yourself this question: “If you had only a few minutes to evacuate your home or business and had to be away for several days or weeks, would you have access to cash, banking services, and the personal identification documents you would need to support your family?”
An evacuation plan that includes your access to your money or personal informational documents requires putting one in place as soon as possible.
The Better Business Bureau and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have tips on what to have ready if a disaster strikes without warning, such as having your forms of identification. These include driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards, Social Security cards, passports and birth certificates.
Have checks and deposit slips and have your checking account number handy. That way, you can authorize an important payment over the phone. If you rely on checks, have enough blank checks and deposit slips to last a month.
The BBB said to have ATM cards, debit cards and credit cards as the cards give you access to cash and the ability to make payments on outstanding bills. Also, have cash because ATMs in affected areas may not be working, so it is good to have cash available for necessary purchases. The amount will depend on the size of your family, your expected financial needs and your ability to use debit or credit cards to make purchases.
Make a list of the local and toll-free numbers for your bank, credit card companies, mortgage lender, brokerage firms and insurance companies. You may need to contact these providers to defer a payment, replace lost cards or open a new account.
Contact your Better Business Bureau if you need additional information at 225-346-5222.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.