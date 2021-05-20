Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Hiker found alive after being missing for 5 days

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Rebecca Latta felt relief and gratitude when a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter spotted her brother deep down in a canyon after he had been missing for five days.

“We didn’t know for days. Not knowing is so hard,” said Latta.

The search efforts began Saturday night after George Null, 58, went for a day hike in the Mount Waterman area and never returned. For days, volunteers and authorities scoured the terrain on the ground.

During an aerial search Wednesday in Bear Canyon, the airship spotted Null waving at them near a creek, in a very remote and rugged part of the Angeles National Forest.

He was soon hoisted into the helicopter.

“The area he was located was about 2,500 feet. The mountaintop he came off of in order to get there is at approximately 8,000 feet. So, over several days, he’s made a lot of progress downstream,” said Sgt. John Gilbert.

“He gave me a huge hug. I think he’s so exhausted that I really think he doesn’t have a lot of words right now and he’s a little bit delirious after five days of wandering around in the forest,” Latta said.

Latta said her brother is an Eagle Scout and experienced hiker, but he told her he got disoriented in an area where authorities say a lot of the trails are burned out from the Bobcat Fire.

“Since then, the Forestry Service has closed these areas and recommended hikers don’t go in them so nature can heal, as well as the trails can be fixed and the signs can be repainted,” said Gilbert.

“I don’t know if he didn’t have a compass or he wasn’t using it, I’m not sure,” Latta said. “A really wonderful thing to be able to reunite with him and have that opportunity to see him again.”

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Tyri Unique Brown, 1, was shot and killed at the Fairway View Apartments in Baton Rouge on...
BRPD: 3 dead, including toddler, in shooting near apartment complex on College Drive
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting, crash on Addison Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
Shooting on North St. sends 1 to hospital
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
LIVE: Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Aerial: Law enforcement responds to LA County fire station shooting
For the second straight year, the Diocese of Baton Rouge Child Nutrition Program is providing...
Diocese of Baton Rouge to offer free meals for children over summer
Covid-19 case counts are dropping to the lowest levels in more than a year and cities across...
Covid-19 cases fall as officials lift restrictions