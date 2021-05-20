FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms, wet weather continue into Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Radar is showing a line of moisture, showers, and thunderstorms moving out from the Gulf, lining up between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. These storms have the potential to produce heavy downpours, lightning, and brief gusty winds.
The flood watch continues through Thursday evening, and may even need to be extended into Friday. High pressure out in the Atlantic is bringing in ample Gulf moisture to energize these storms.
The forecast for Thursday calls for mostly cloudy skies and an 80% chance of showers and storms, some heavy, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We could see an additional one to three inches of rain in the next 24 hours.
Tonight, we’ll have mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy conditions, with a lingering 50% chance of rain. Lows will be warm, near 70 overnight.
Then on Friday, this should be the last day with a significant rain chance for a while, thankfully, with a 50% chance of storms, both morning and afternoon. Highs on Friday will again hover around the 80 degree mark. At this time there isn’t a severe weather threat, other than the obvious flood risk.
By Friday night, it’s expected that all this rain and disturbed weather will move further westward, affecting Texas rather than Louisiana. This means rain chances finally go away this weekend.
In fact, we should see partly cloudy and dry conditions over the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, and into early next week as well.
As for our next chance of rain, that looks to come midweek next week, but that could still change.
