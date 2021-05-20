Creole crawfish linguine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - My good friend, John Arena from Toronto, shared his favorite recipe for spaghetti with clams. Of course, here in Louisiana, we adapted it using one of our favorite shellfish, and I know you will enjoy our new creation.
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
1 pound crawfish tails
½ pound cooked linguine pasta
¼ cup butter
½ cup diced onions
¼ cup diced green bell pepper
¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup chopped fresno or poblano chile pepper
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 (28-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, with juice
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
2 cups shellfish stock or water
½ cup heavy whipping cream
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 tbsp chopped basil
1 tbsp chopped parsley
Method:
In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers, chile pepper and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring frequently. Add diced tomatoes and tomato sauce then cook 3–5 minutes, gently breaking tomatoes with spoon. Add stock, stirring well to incorporate. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook 5–7 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream and crawfish then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently. Add cooked pasta, basil and parsley, stirring to incorporate ingredients. Serve immediately.
