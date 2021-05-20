Creole crawfish linguine

Creole crawfish linguine
By Chef John Folse | May 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - My good friend, John Arena from Toronto, shared his favorite recipe for spaghetti with clams. Of course, here in Louisiana, we adapted it using one of our favorite shellfish, and I know you will enjoy our new creation.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound crawfish tails

½ pound cooked linguine pasta

¼ cup butter

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

¼ cup chopped fresno or poblano chile pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 (28-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, with juice

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

2 cups shellfish stock or water

½ cup heavy whipping cream

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Method:

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers, chile pepper and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring frequently. Add diced tomatoes and tomato sauce then cook 3–5 minutes, gently breaking tomatoes with spoon. Add stock, stirring well to incorporate. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook 5–7 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream and crawfish then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently. Add cooked pasta, basil and parsley, stirring to incorporate ingredients. Serve immediately.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.