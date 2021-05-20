Creole crawfish linguine

In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, bell peppers, chile pepper and minced garlic then cook 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring frequently. Add diced tomatoes and tomato sauce then cook 3–5 minutes, gently breaking tomatoes with spoon. Add stock, stirring well to incorporate. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce to simmer and cook 5–7 minutes. Add heavy whipping cream and crawfish then season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Cook 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently. Add cooked pasta, basil and parsley, stirring to incorporate ingredients. Serve immediately.