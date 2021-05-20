Ascension Parish residents doing their best to keep homes out of water after more rain

Based on their history dealing with water Leblanc and their neighbors say this water won’t go away for another 30-40 days. Any type of rain usually leaves something behind. However, some residents have told us they are tired of living in a swamp. “Right now, I don’t want to live here anymore. Around April the water started coming up and over that way water started staying a little longer than normal so I called the department of drainage first, reached out to council, the parish president...” says Henry J. Schexnayder IV.