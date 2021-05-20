AKC pet disaster relief trailer to help displaced pets in Baton Rouge area

The following information is from the American Kennel Club:
AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States is pleased to announce its donation of an AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer in Baton Rouge, LA. This life-saving equipment will be available to dispatch to any local disaster scene that needs assistance sheltering pets. This trailer was delivered on March 22nd, during the height of Louisiana’s flood season and just as hurricane season is approaching. It will assist the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control & Rescue Center in helping community pets that may become displaced from natural disasters.
AKC Pet Disaster Relief is a nationwide program sponsored by AKC Reunite, the country’s largest non-profit microchip identification and recovery service. AKC Reunite partners with AKC® Dog Clubs and pet lovers across the country to make these donations a reality. The Baton Rouge trailer was made possible by an initial donation from the Borzoi Club of America for a trailer to be placed in the central Gulf region, followed by donations from the French Bull Dog Club of America, American Shetland Sheepdog Association Foundation, Labrador Retriever Club, Sherwood South Animal Hospital of Baton Rouge, and AKC Reunite.
“The Baton Rouge trailer is the 92nd AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer donation through the AKC Pet Disaster Relief program and will provide critical resources to help the team at the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control & Rescue Center quickly set up emergency shelter and care for displaced pets during a disaster,” said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite CEO. “Safe pet care and sheltering solutions are crucial immediately following a disaster, and we are pleased to offer this trailer as an important resource to help the community.”
The equipment in the AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailers helps to create a safe, temporary home-base for at least 65 pets during the first 72 hours after a disaster is declared. The trailers house and deliver essential animal care items including crates and carriers, AKC Reunite microchips and an AKC Reunite universal microchip scanner, bowls, collars and leashes as well as fans, lighting and a generator, cleaning supplies and maintenance items. These supplies can be used as co-location shelters, where people can evacuate with their pets, as well as emergency animal shelters for displaced animals.
“Our team is extremely thankful to AKC Reunite, the Sherwood South Animal Hospital and the various AKC dogs clubs that contributed for providing this vital and lifesaving tool for our community,” said Daniel Piatkiewicz of the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control & Rescue Center. “Our organization is now better prepared to support the people and pets of our community in the wake of a disaster.”
Dee Jones of the Borzoi Club of America said, “Our club is delighted to be able to contribute to the purchase of an AKC Pet Disaster Relief Trailer to assist the regional community. The trailer will serve as an important resource for the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control & Rescue Center team during emergencies and demonstrates the dedication of purebred dog clubs and their members to the welfare of pets in need.”
Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Pet Disaster Relief at www.akcreunite.org/relief.