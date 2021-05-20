AKC pet disaster relief trailer to help displaced pets in Baton Rouge area

AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States is pleased to announce its donation of an AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer in Baton Rouge, LA. This life-saving equipment will be available to dispatch to any local disaster scene that needs assistance sheltering pets. This trailer was delivered on March 22nd, during the height of Louisiana’s flood season and just as hurricane season is approaching. It will assist the East Baton Rouge Parish Animal Control & Rescue Center in helping community pets that may become displaced from natural disasters.