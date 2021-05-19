Zachary High holds signing ceremony for 14 student-athletes

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - There was a big signing ceremony at Zachary High School on Wednesday, May 19, with 14 Bronco student-athletes moving on to the next level.
Six of those are football players. Ralph Walker will walk-on at LSU. Elijah Hill is headed to Tennesse State. J’Darius Carter chose Louisiana Community Christian. Prince Johnson will next play at Aurora University in Illinois, and Bradley Styranec will next suit up at Muskingum University in Ohio.
Kenson Tate will continue with track and field at Lamar, along with Kayli Johnson. Rounding out the sprinters, Jakenzie Thymes is headed to Dillard. Zoa Adams will compete for Arkansas-Little Rock, and Orsciana Beard will make the drive to Northwestern State.
Three baseball players also signed. Reed Felder is going to LSU-A, Garrett Beadle will play for Loyola of New Orleans, and AJ Bailey will suit up for Northwestern State.
Wrestler Lane White is going to Avila University in Kansas City.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.