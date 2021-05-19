YOUR MONEY: Expect delays in furniture shipping times

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you recently ordered a sofa or maybe some kitchen appliances you have probably been waiting a while to receive it.
If you’re thinking about ordering some furniture be prepared to wait for it.
According to money saving pro John Matarese of Don’t Waste Your Money, the COVID pandemic has caused a nationwide kitchen appliance shortage but the furniture shortage may be worse.
The chief marketing officer at contemporary furniture brand “Modloft” partially blamed soaring demand, during the pandemic, because a lot of homeowners remodeled their homes.
That combined with long delays for international fabric is causing 60 percent of the company’s items to be on backorder right now.
So what should you do if you need furniture immediately?
Matarese recommends shopping at upscale used furniture stores or look at thrift shops like the Habitat For Humanity Restore.
There, you can find furniture at a fraction of retail prices and the proceeds go back to the community through its program.
If you’re shopping at a brick and mortar furniture store, he recommends three things:
- Ask what product the store has in their local warehouse
- Consider the floor model if allowed
- Be flexible as to style and color, and go with a readily available unit
If you’re ordering furniture online pay attention to the estimated delivery dates before placing your order.
It could be months before you get what you need.
