Walker Police Department brings back long-time school uniform drive

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department announces the return of a long-time Community service program ‘From Our Uniform to Yours’ school uniform drive.
According to Walker Police officials, the department will be collecting new and used school uniforms as well as monetary donations starting May 19 through July 16, to provide school uniforms to children of the Parish who are in need of assistance.
Uniforms can be dropped off at any of the blue collection barrels in the Walker area.
Collection barrels are located at Carter’s Grocery Store in Walker, Quick & Handy Cleaners, Walker Baptist Church and Walker Police Department. Monetary donations may be made at the Walker Police Department or by mail to Post Office Box 988, Walker, LA 70785.
Walker Police Department says, uniforms will be distributed on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis at the Walker Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.