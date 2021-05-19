Toddler, driver killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish

SIRACUSAVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a single-vehicle crash on US 90 between Morgan City and Amelia in St. Mary Parish claimed two lives on Wednesday, May 19.
Tpr. Derek Senegal with LSP Troop I said the names of the victims are being withheld until family members can be notified.
He said the investigation up to this point shows the car was headed west on US 90 around 8:15 a.m. when the driver lost control, went off the highway, and hit a tree. He added it was raining at the time.
According to Senegal, the driver was not wearing a seat belt and the toddler was not properly secured in a child safety seat. Both victims died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
