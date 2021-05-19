SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Northeast Vikings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Northeast High head coach David Masterson, who was also the school’s athletic director, has retired after 21 years leading the Vikings.
“What’s there never an excuse not to do?” Masterson asked his players.
“Run to the ball,” they replied.
“What?” Masterson asked.
“Run to the ball,” they answered louder.
“You run your butt to the ball. You understand me? There’s going to be mistakes made but there’s never an excuse not to run to the ball,” Masterson added.
The new head coach is former Slaughter and False River head coach Devyn Baker, who put the Vikings he inherited from Masterson through a three-way scrimmage on the field at Doug Williams Stadium last week.
Senior Devin Gordon, one of the building blocks of the team, has shifted from defensive back to running back.
Junior Jerimiah Jackson is also expected to share the load in the backfield, along with Tyler Sensley, who traded his No. 3 jersey for No. 1 after replacing the graduated DJ Taylor at quarterback.
The Vikings were 3-3 in 2020 and lost in the first round of the playoffs but Jerome Thompson, who caught a touchdown pass in the spring game that was called back, and his fellow seniors are excited about their future with a fresh start.
“On our shirt, it says, ‘Consistent Discipline’ cause initially, we said we were going to be a disciplined team,” said Baker. “Well, one day we would show up and do the right thing, then next day, we wouldn’t. So, then I came up with ‘Consistent Discipline.’ Let’s be consistent in just about everything we do, which discipline is something we want to hang our hat on, regardless if it is the classroom, at home, on the field, in the weight room.“
“The culture, the atmosphere, we are going to come together and be more of a team and not be separated and divided,” said senior receiver and safety Jerome Thompson.
“He’s a better coach; like, he’s a good coach,” said senior receiver and cornerback Keyshawn Gray. “He’s cool, though, but you know, we like him. It is something different, something new.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.