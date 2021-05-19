SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Belaire Bengals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second stop for the earliest Sportsline Summer Camp ever is in Baton Rouge on the campus of the Belaire Bengals.
They held a spring game on Friday, May 14, against the Sharks of Mentorship Academy.
Byron Wade is beginning his second year as the head coach.
Running back Denichlass Jeter had some nifty moves in the spring game against the Shark defense.
Jeter is part of a large senior class on this year’s team after the Bengals played 2020 with just six.
Two-way lineman Myron Williams was making regular appearances spilling ball carriers in the Sharks’ backfield the way a bad waiter spills drinks and linebacker Jerimiah McQuairter benefited from some tipped passes.
Those two seniors look to keep the defense in order.
The Bengals also have a solid cast of underclassmen returning, like Lacoreyan Compton.
Belaire was just 2-5 in 2020 and was shut out in the 4A playoffs but looks to continue growing that seed Wade planted in his first season.
