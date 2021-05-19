Salvation Army Baton Rouge opens emergency shelter during May 2021 flood event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army is stepping up as always to help those who have fallen victim to the flooding that resulted from heavy rains that started Monday, May 17.
Its emergency shelter on Airline Highway will be open 24 hours with expanded capacity from Wednesday, May 19, through Saturday, May 22.
“Whether you need shelter from the storm or there is a need for services following the storm, The Salvation Army stands ready to serve our community,” said Major Don Tekautz with The Salvation Army Baton Rouge.
He added breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served on-site in the shelter from Wednesday through Saturday.
CLICK HERE if you’d like to donate to The Salvation Army Baton Rouge.
