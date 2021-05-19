Residents recall moments before rescue boats were deployed at flooded apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Flood victims recalled the moment they realized they were trapped by rising floodwaters on Monday, May 17.
“This is our other girl’s room; the water got all the way past their beds,” said Emetrics Holley. “You can see their bed is low but all of this was underwater - everything.”
Holley, her boyfriend, Terrance Wayne, and their five kids lived at the Seigen Calais Apartment complex, one of the hardest-hit places from Monday’s flood. Wayne said it’s a day he’ll never forget.
“Never got flooded in 2016, I felt for Katrina, I saw all those people in Katrina lose everything in the flood, I feel them,” said Wayne. You see it on TV but to go through it, it’s a whole different thing.”
The couple said it lost everything. This includes both of their cars, new furniture, electronics, several TVs, and much more.
“We just got all this stuff. We just got it furnished. Like I said, we’ve only been here three months. I just got my car a month ago. Now, everything is gone and we have to start everything from scratch. Everything,” Holley explained.
Still in shock, Holley remembers the moments before first responders almost tore down their door to save them.
“By the time the fire department came at our door, we opened the door and all the water just rushed in,” Holley described.
Officials with the St. George Fire Department said as many as seven boats had to be deployed at one time at the Seigen Calais Apartment Complex.
Spokesman Eldon Ledoux said four of those boats are specifically designed for this type of rescue.
“Our people train for just about every situation and one of those is for water rescue,” said Ledoux.
Ledoux added their experience from Katrina and the 2016 flood showed them these boats were vital tools they needed so they could save people like Holley and her family when the waters rise.
“We stay in the first apartment set right here on the first floor. So, they were knocking on the door telling us we got to go. They helped us out. They were really good. Told us where to step. Told us where to watch our step and they made sure we were safe,” Wayne explained.
“Our prayers go out to everybody that lost their stuff. You’re not alone but it takes a village to rebuild back up and move forward. That’s all we’re focusing on. Moving forward and making the best out of a bad situation. God got us all,” said Holley.
The St. George Fire Department said about 50 people were rescued from that complex and 129 emergency 911 calls were made within an eight-hour span.
