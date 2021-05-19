BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Resident across the capitol region start the clean up process, but there are a few things homeowners need to file a claim on their insurance.
Over in Jefferson Terrace Subdivision, several folks are coming outside to put their stuff on the curb, a simple thunderstorm that they did not expect to leave a complete mess.
“It came up so fast you couldn’t do anything except just watch it, I mean it rose. You’re just sitting there just like it’s got to stop, it’s got to stop and it just never did,” says Chris Reine. Reine has lived in Jefferson Subdivision for 20 years, the 2016 flood didn’t get into his home, but after Monday night’s storm, he managed to get six inches of water inside his house. “I have the pair of shoes on my feet everything else got completely soaked was floating down the hallways,” adds Reine.
Now it’s time for them to pick up their soaked belongings, putting what’s damaged to the curb, and salvage what they have left. As for Reine’s neighbor, Melanie Nauta, she got a few more inches, but she can’t only worry about her home because her mother’s home flooded too. “I’m a little numb at the sentimental items at this point, but to watch my mom go through things that she saved for 30 years as memories, it hurts to see that…your mom go through it,” says Nauta.
The main goal for these neighbors is to keep moving forward and to take a few pictures which are the Better Business Bureau is recommending folks to do if they got damage in their homes that way they can file a claim on their insurance. “Before you start even taking things out of your home you need to videotape the damage because you don’t know how long it’s going to take to get an adjuster out there. So, you want to make sure that you have good documentation of the damage as it occurred,” says Carmen Million who is the president of the BBB.
The storm is not over yet. The BBB says it’s best for folks to stay on their guard when it comes to phony contractors and other scams too. For now, the best thing to do is to make sure all bases are covered.
If you are interested in looking for a reliable contractor to repair your home, you can go to the BBB's website to find a reliable contractor.
