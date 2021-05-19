Resident across the capitol region start the clean up process

The main goal for these neighbors is to keep moving forward and to take a few pictures which are the Better Business Bureau is recommending folks to do if they got damage in their homes that way they can file a claim on their insurance. “Before you start even taking things out of your home you need to videotape the damage because you don’t know how long it’s going to take to get an adjuster out there. So, you want to make sure that you have good documentation of the damage as it occurred,” says Carmen Million who is the president of the BBB.