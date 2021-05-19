Red, Rock & Blue returns with charity concert and softball tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red, Rock & Blue, a local nonprofit organization benefitting Louisiana military charities, is returning this summer with fun, family events to partake in.
RRB will host a charity concert at The Texas Club July 24, with all seven musical acts donating their time for the cause. Tickets for the show are just $20 in advance, with limited VIP at $60 each. The charity’s annual slow-pitch softball tournament, which typically draws anywhere from 80-100 teams, returns June 25-27 at BREC’s Oak Villa facility.
Anyone can enter a team into the tournament and there is a three-game guarantee. Red Rock and Blue has donated a total of $250,000 in the last five years alone to such wonderful organizations as the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana, Wounded War Heroes and Support Our War Heroes.
These charities benefit Louisiana military men, women, and their families.
Concert tickets available for purchase here - Tickets for Red Rock & Blue | TicketWeb - The Texas Club in Baton Rouge, US
Enter a slow-pitch softball team here - 27th Annual Red Rock & Blue Slowpitch Softball Tournament Tickets, Fri, Jun 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite
