Police release new details on suspect vehicles in unsolved death of Southern University student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators say they have new details about the condition of two suspect vehicles involved in the death of a Southern University student.
Authorities say the student, Q’Ryon Williams, 18, of Marrero, La., was hit while attempting to cross the 8000 block of Scenic Highway around 10:42 p.m. on April 17. Williams had just finished a late-night shift at a McDonald’s near campus and was on the way back to his dormitory when the incident occurred.
He died three days later at a Baton Rouge area hospital, police say.
“It took somebody’s life who was really loved. And that was really a good person genuinely. And we need answers,” said Quriyan Wiliams, the sister of the victim told WAFB on April 21.
“And can honestly say, even he would’ve forgave you, even he would’ve understood its a mistake. I can understand an accident, but I can’t understand cruelty, or just you not understanding enough to help,” said Williams.
Police say the case remains solved one month later.
Investigators say they believe the first suspect vehicle is a black 1992-1999 Chevrolet C1500 pickup truck. Police say the truck would have had a missing or damaged driver’s side headlight at the time of the crash.
The second suspect vehicle is a 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla. Investigators say the car would have had a missing or damaged front driver’s side fog light at the time of the crash.
Both vehicles left the crash scene and headed south on Scenic Highway on the night of April 17.
The photos are not the actual suspect vehicles but an example of the make and model detectives are looking for.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You can also download the P3 Tips App or go to the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here.
