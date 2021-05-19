“No Parking” signs going up along Burbank Drive after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “No Parking” signs will start going up along portions of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge this week, following a serious accident there.
A woman was hit by a car while trying to cross Burbank Drive Sunday, May 16, after leaving The Oasis Bar & Grill. She was seriously injured but survived.
That same night, hundreds of vehicles were parked along the shoulder of that same roadway, in a very dark stretch of Burbank Drive that does not have street lights.
The people parking along the shoulder were attending a large event at The Oasis.
Large events at that same business in the past have also led to hundreds of people parking along the side of Burbank Drive after parking lots at that business become full.
Video from last Sunday night shows vehicles passing very closely to people who were walking along the shoulder to get to the business.
“No Parking” signs are already in place along the shoulder of Burbank from Nicholson Drive to Lee Drive, mainly to prevent people from parking there while attending LSU football games.
The additional signs will be placed along the shoulder of Burbank from Lee Drive to Gardere Avenue. The signs will also help prevent people from parking on the shoulder of Burbank to attend events at the Harley/Vey park, located at the corner of Burbank and Gardere.
People who ignore the signs and park on the shoulder will face having their vehicles towed, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department said.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.