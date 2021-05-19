NHC eyeing season’s first tropical disturbance in the Atlantic

NHC eyeing season’s first tropical disturbance in the Atlantic
A non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to develop a few miles northeast of Bermuda by late Thursday or early Friday. (Source: The National Hurricane Center)
By Mykal Vincent | May 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated May 19 at 4:49 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Forecasters are tracking a system Wednesday morning with the potential to become the first tropical storm of the 2021 Hurricane Season by the end of the week.

A non-tropical low pressure “disturbance” is forecast to develop late Thursday or Friday morning a few hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system has a low, 30% chance of acquiring subtropical characteristics before moving into a “more hostile environment” by Sunday.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.

