LDAF urges residents to start prepping for termite season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., is urging property owners to prepare for termite season starting now.
Strain said he’s concerned about termite season this year because we’ve just had one of the worst hurricane seasons to date, which damaged roofs and structures.
There are also more than a million acres of timber that’s on the ground. These two mixed with continuous heavy rainfall are creating a perfect habitat for termites.
“Once they get in, they can be a terrible problem if you get a mature adult female,” said Commissioner Strain. “And these females can live 30-50 years. They can produce up to 40 thousand eggs a day, and they will absolutely quote eat you out house and home.”
He said to fix any leaks in your roof, pipes and outside faucets on your home. Strain said to turn off outside lights at night or use yellow bulbs to avoid attracting swarming termites.
You should repair rotting wood on fascia, soffit and exterior wood surfaces, along with picking up any wood lying on the ground under and around your home.
Look around your home at the slab line and base of piers for signs of termites. Also, store firewood away from your home, clean the gutters on your home and repair sections that may be damaged.
Most importantly, you should use only licensed and certified pest control professionals for termite treatments.
Consumers can contact the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry at 225-925-4578 to find out which companies are certified and licensed.
Treatments and annual inspections by a licensed, insured and bonded pest control company are a good termite preventative.
For more information, visit the LDAF website at www.ldaf.state.la.us.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.