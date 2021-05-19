Jags upset Alabama State, 3-0 in opening round of SWAC Tournament

MADISON, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars upset Alabama State, 3-0 in the opening round of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 19.
The Hornets had won 11 straight games before facing the Jaguars.
Starting pitcher John Guienze (1-5) led the way for the Jags, pitching a complete game shutout for the victory.
Guienze, struck out nine batters in the win allowing no runs on two hits, while walking just one Hornet. The complete game was the first this season by a Jaguar pitcher.
Southern struck first in the top of the third inning as O’Neill Burgos hit a RBI sac-fly to score Bubba Thompson to make it 1-0.
The Jags then got a RBI double from Tremaine Spears to make it 2-0 in the top of the eighth inning and then would add another run on a Zavier Moore RBI ground rule double in the eighth inning as well to extend the lead to 3-0.
Southern will face the winner of Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State on Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m.
