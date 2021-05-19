Big change coming to Burbank Drive, after a woman was hit while leaving a popular bar this past Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge City-Parish officials are stepping in, after a woman was hit while trying to cross Burbank Drive near the Oasis Bar and Grill on Sunday, May 16.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office tell WAFB, a lot of folks have complained about cars frequently parking on the shoulder of the roadway while visiting parts and restaurants in that area.
On Sunday, police lights and emergency vehicles blocked part of Burbank Drive, as emergency responders tried to help a woman who was hit by someone driving a car.
“He [the driver] said that a woman entered his lane of travel from the median unexpectedly. In which point, he struck her, and she was taken to the hospital, with some serious injuries,” said Casey Hicks, with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Some dashcam video shows dozens of cars parked on the shoulder of Burbank Drive on Sunday, near The Oasis.
In another video, you can see just close cars pass to people walking on the side of the road.
“100, maybe a little bit less vehicles parked on the shoulder. And there are city-parish and state ordinances that say that that is illegal,” said Hicks.
After Sunday night’s crash and frequent complaints about the parking, city-parish officials will now take action.
“We’re going to take the steps to put up some no parking signs along Burbank, since it’s our roadway. And we will put them up from Lee Drive, all the way to Gardere. There will be sporadic no parking signs on both parts of the roadway,” said Fred Raiford, EBR Director of Transportation and Drainage.
And those new no parking signs along that part of Burbank Drive could be put up soon.
“We’re going to start putting them up actually tomorrow and start at Lee Drive and work our self-down to Gardere. But our goal is to have them all up by the end of this week, weather permitting,” said Raiford on Monday.
A spokesperson with the city-parish, says the new signs should officially start being placed on the street this Thursday, May 20.
So, in the future, if you park on the side of the road when visiting a business in the area, the sheriff’s office says your car will probably be towed.
“So, you could come outside and not have a vehicle to get home. So, it’s really important that the people understand the dangers that are there,” said Hicks.
The woman that was hit by the car is going to be okay.
We did reach out to The Oasis Bar and Grill, to see if they are doing anything to sort of expand their parking lot for their customers. We have not heard back yet.
