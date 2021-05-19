Bayou Pigeon residents say cries for pumps, other flood-fighting measures have fallen on deaf ears

“They’ve been talking 20 years about putting a pump station up there at the locks to pump the water back into the spillway and you wouldn’t have this but nothing is getting done. I don’t know if the senator can get the ball rolling, I don’t know if the Corps of Engineers can get the ball rolling on it, I don’t know if the governor can get the ball rolling but something has to happen. Homes are getting flooded and people’s property is getting destroyed,” Vaughn explained.