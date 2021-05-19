Bayou Pigeon residents say cries for pumps, other flood-fighting measures have fallen on deaf ears

BAYOU PIGEON, La. (WAFB) - Sandbags surround nearly every house in Bayou Pigeon as the Lower Grand River has poured over its banks and, in some instances, into homes.
The community in Iberville Parish is used to some water rising over the banks and into the streets but it almost never gets high enough to get inside houses.
“This is the second time I’ve sandbagged my house and I’ve been in this house for 10, 15 years,” said Brian Vaughn.
Vaughn has managed to keep the floodwaters from getting inside his house. He got a late start to his sandbagging efforts as the waters came up quickly but the pump under the home has helped remove some of the water.
Around the corner from Vaughn, though, the waters are much deeper. The water is just below Amanda Woodward’s front door.
“I’m tired of it,” said Woodward. “I’m ready for it to go out.”
Further down Vaughn Road, Woodward said her neighbors have been forced to evacuate.
“People’s houses are taking in water. Animals are having to be evacuated out of here. They can’t even be in their own yards. People are being evacuated. It’s crazy. It’s horrible,” she added.
Residents around Bayou Pigeon say they have raised concerns about flooding for years, asking for parish and state officials to find a way to keep the waters from rising enough to get into homes but Vaughn said those concerns have fallen on deaf ears.
“They’ve been talking 20 years about putting a pump station up there at the locks to pump the water back into the spillway and you wouldn’t have this but nothing is getting done. I don’t know if the senator can get the ball rolling, I don’t know if the Corps of Engineers can get the ball rolling on it, I don’t know if the governor can get the ball rolling but something has to happen. Homes are getting flooded and people’s property is getting destroyed,” Vaughn explained.
Until those complaints are heard, though, Vaughn said he will be working to keep his house dry and out of the floodwaters.
“I’m fighting Mother Nature and it shouldn’t be that way,” he said.
