Baton Rouge families figuring out what their next move is after flooding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The cleanup continues in parts of Baton Rouge impacted by flooding on Monday, May 17.
I-10 at Bluebonnet Boulevard was shut down because of the high water that night. Because of the heavy rainfall, several cars stalled and nearby homes flooded homes.
Family members are in high spirits after everything they went through that night.
“Wonderful things to remember but it’ll be gone,” said Missy Guillory.
Vincent and Missy Guillory’s home of 30 years on Gail Drive looks a lot different than it once did.
“The water started coming in the front door, right here and you couldn’t stop it,” added Vincent Guillory. “It was like a wave. It just continued rising. It’s funny how water just rises really fast.”
A huge pile of their furniture is now sitting like garbage normally does out on the curb and their home looks like a construction zone.
Video shows their entire house filled with water after Monday night’s storms, something they did not experience during the 2016 flood.
“It was unreal. We were living the nightmare that our daughter and so many people have gone through in 2016. It was just no warning and there it is,” Missy Guillory explained.
Just down the street, Peter Bowlin is dealing with the exact same thing.
“I was watching your (WAFB) broadcast at 10 o’clock and shortly after 10 o’clock, just water started coming in the house,” said Bowlin, who lost his home in the flood.
His street looked like a lake Monday night. His flooring is gone and most of the sheetrock will have to be replaced in every single room of his house.
“Yeah, this is the master bedroom. Obviously, you can see the line here where it came up,” Bowlin showed.
He also never saw any kind of water like this enter his home, even during 2016. And now, he’s deciding on what to do next.
“I’m weighing my options. I’m considering maybe selling, if possible. If not, I’ll definitely rebuild it, yes,” Bowlin added.
And back down the street, the Guillorys are thinking the same thing.
“We’re going to clean it up, dry it out. We’re going to take it one day at a time,” said Vincent Guillory.
The family emphasized the only way they can get through this hurdle in life is together.
“Together with friends, trust God and family. And praying and hard work and the community around us,” they said.
Those who experienced any storm-related damages are encouraged to complete the damage assessment survey.
