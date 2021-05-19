Ascension Parish residents anxiously wait for a solution to the flooding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parish officials say they started running the pumps the day before the heavy rain came through so they could start pumping what they could out immediately and that they are still operating. According to them, unfortunately, at this point, it’s just a waiting game. But one homeowner says they want to see this issue resolved quickly and for the long haul.
“So, for the last 6 weeks, we’ve had the water probably behind the swing set”, said Natalie Gros who lives on Bluff Road in Ascension parish.
She says her family has lived in their home on Bluff Road since 2008, and flooding to them is nothing new.
“This has been a problem since before 2016 and you know we thought maybe there was a plan in effect to get it drained...faster?”, Gros explained.
She says she and her husband have contacted their local representatives to ask what’s being done but found no luck.
“We never got a definitive answer on how fast we can get this water out to help us and prevent us from dealing with this right now”, Gros continued.
Looking at her backyard you can see just how much water has seeped its way in, her front yard is no better. But luckily, she has a line of defense.
“It’s all around the perimeter it’s really creating a barrier we have the Visqueen and then you put the sandbags on top and hope for the best”, Gros said as she presented her house’s protective barrier.
But she didn’t stack them herself. Lucky for her she has some incredible neighbors. They worked from 8:00 am until 3:00 pm, but it didn’t stop there.
“They had an assembly line and made us turkey sandwiches, ham and cheese, peanut butter, ice chests full of drinks, and then we also had another neighbor order us pizza”, said Gros.
Natalie says she’s extremely grateful for the help she was given but hopes it won’t be necessary moving forward.
“You know we don’t want this to be a norm”, she said.
As reported earlier this week, there is a moratorium scheduled to begin starting tomorrow night putting a stop to any new development in Ascension Parish until they can figure out a plan to better address flooding and infrastructure. Those talks will begin on June 3rd, 2021.
