Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and Cajun caviar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cajun caviar® is a Louisiana seafood delicacy hand-harvested from the Choupique fish of the fresh waters of the Atchafalaya Basin. It is known as one of the finest Malossol caviars in the world. It sure helps elevate this delicious breakfast dish into an eloquent brunch “exquisiteness.”
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Yields: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
12 eggs
¼ pound smoked salmon slices
3 ounces Cajun caviar®
½ cup heavy whipping cream
¼ cup chopped fresh chives
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
¼ cup butter
additional chopped chives for garnish
Method:
Reserve 2 slices salmon, cut each into 3–4 segments then set aside for garnish. Chop remaining salmon into small pieces then set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs and cream and whisk well. Add ¼ cup chopped chives then season mixture with salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Melt butter then add egg mixture. Scramble eggs with a rubber spatula, taking care not to over-cook or eggs will become too dry. When eggs have come together but remain slightly wet, stir in chopped salmon. Remove pan from heat and place on a trivet. Garnish with reserved salmon and remaining chives then top with caviar. Serve alongside toast, fresh fruit or other favorite breakfast or brunch items.
