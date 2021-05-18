Scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and Cajun caviar

Reserve 2 slices salmon, cut each into 3–4 segments then set aside for garnish. Chop remaining salmon into small pieces then set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs and cream and whisk well. Add ¼ cup chopped chives then season mixture with salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Melt butter then add egg mixture. Scramble eggs with a rubber spatula, taking care not to over-cook or eggs will become too dry. When eggs have come together but remain slightly wet, stir in chopped salmon. Remove pan from heat and place on a trivet. Garnish with reserved salmon and remaining chives then top with caviar. Serve alongside toast, fresh fruit or other favorite breakfast or brunch items.