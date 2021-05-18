Parkview Baptist head baseball coach announces retirement after 47 years in baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parkview Baptist head baseball coach Emrick Jagneaux has announced his retirement from baseball after spending 47 years in the game. Jagneaux spent the last four seasons coaching the Eagles.
The fourth head baseball coach in PBS baseball history, Jagneaux was hired in 2017 and had an overall record of 100-15 with the Eagles. During his time at Parkview he guided them to three district titles, two state semifinal appearances and was the 2021 state runner up.
This past season Jagneaux led the Eagles to a 33-2 record while winning the schools 31st district title in school history en route to an appearance in the LHSAA Division II State title game.
Before arriving to Parkview, Jagneaux served as the head baseball coach at Woodlands Christian Academy in Woodlands, Texas. In two years at Woodlands Christian, he had a coaching record of 49-14.
Prior to Woodlands Christian, he served as the Head Baseball Coach at Houston Christian for three years with a record of 76-12-2.
Jagneaux’s coaching experience also includes Deer Park High School for four years and Westside High School for eight years. He has two High School State Championships under his belt and 15 district titles.
He also spent 14 years coaching at the collegiate level with stints at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, Wharton Country Junior College and Lamar University.
Jagneaux attended Nederland High School where he was a three time All-District and two-time MVP baseball player. He received a baseball scholarship to Panola Junior College where he played for two years and was named to the National Junior College All-Tournament Team.
