Mayor Broome signs state of emergency for East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a state of emergency for East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, May 18.
“State of Emergency declaration that will allow us to immediately activate state resources if local resources are exhausted,” she stated in a message. “Additionally when Fed resources are executed, we will already be within the declaration.”
Her office reported receiving 86 calls overnight related to assistance and rescues due to high water.
Officials added some shelters are being set up for those who were flooded out of their homes or apartments.
A news conference is planned for 10 a.m. to provide additional details.
