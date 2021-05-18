Mayor Broome issues state of emergency for EBR, will hold news conference at 10 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a state of emergency for East Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning due to excessive rains and the potential threat of continued flash flooding conditions throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.
Mayor Broome also announced that all City-Parish buildings, including City Hall and all community centers will be closed due to weather.
Regions of EBR Parish experienced a Tornado and Flash Flood Warning Monday evening and are forecasted to see an additional 4-6″ of rainfall through the day Tuesday.
Mayor Broome advised East Baton Rouge Parish citizens to, “remain vigilant during severe weather; monitor local media outlets or the NWS for the latest forecast, follow any guidance from local officials, and never drive through flooded roadways.”
She will also provide an update about excessive rains and the potential threat of continued flash flooding conditions throughout East Baton Rouge Parish during a news conference at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.