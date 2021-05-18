“I’m tired of the doublespeak of politicians;” Business owner looking for drainage solutions after constant flooding at restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Frustration from the owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine has reached a breaking point.
This is the fourth time they’ve seen floodwaters inside their dining area, in the last five years.
“It’s time for action now. People are tired. I’m tired of going through this,” said Jim Urdiales, owner of Mestizo.
Urdiales is furious, after his business was once again filled with water in a matter of hours Monday night.
“You can see that we’ve already pulled up the carpet. It went about two and a half feet in the restaurant, we’re going to have to re-do pretty much everything in the restaurant,” said Urdiales.
The sheetrock in the restaurant will also have to be replaced, the food is thrown away, and the place is now forced to close for a few days.
“I’m tired of the double speak of politicians. I’m tired of this whole crap that, hey we’ve got the money. Show me where the money went, and I guarantee that it’s time for those questions to be answered by people right now,” said Urdiales.
So where is this money for flooding?
Congressman Garret Graves says that’s actually an easy answer.
“We literally have a billion-dollar excuse me, billions, plural, billions of dollars that’s in the bank today and it is for old projects that should have been built decades ago, like Baton Rouge or flood control, cleaning and clearing out a lot of our drainage canals. And it is for prospective projects, meaning ones that we hadn’t even come up with yet, that all this money in the bank, billions and billions of dollars. And so at this point, it’s really more of a of an execution issue than it is breaking through the bureaucracy or trying to find the funding, which are normally the holdups. Those things have all been eliminated in this case,” said Congressman Graves (R).
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome admits things have taken too long.
She says projects are on the way to help reduce all of this flooding mess.
But people and businesses are suffering during the waiting process.
“Progress is taking place. But the truth is you’re absolutely right. It’s not taking place soon enough for the citizens that are being impacted,” said Mayor Broome.
She says city-parish officials are cleaning culverts regularly, the pumps and drains are working. But that’s still not enough to handle all that rain at once.
“All of our equipment is working, it’s the fact that we are having a deluge a downpour, showers on steroids, whatever you want to call it, in a short amount of time, as we’ve never seen it historically,” said Broome.
While the mayor says better days are ahead, business owners like Urdiales want solutions, instead of more plans and studies.
“We’re not going to be ever a forward city until we address this. This is a big issue. You can’t have major businesses flooding, or houses flooding on just a normal occurrence like this. This is not something that should be normal,” said Urdiales.
Some homeowners in Baton Rouge have blamed new construction for a lot of the flooding.
Urdiales is hopeful they can open back up Thursday or Friday.
He actually sits on the Mayor’s Business Roundtable, and he along with many people are frustrated with our elected leaders today.
