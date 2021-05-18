BRPD: 1 dead following shooting on Beech Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, May 18. on Beech Street.
According to BRPD, the shooting occurred in the 4900 block around 5:20 p.m. that involved three individuals. Two were injured, the third a female did not sustain any apparent injuries.
Investigators believe that gunfire was shot from an unknown suspect into a vehicle that was occupied by the three individuals. The driver and second occupant, 20-year-old and a 21-year-old males, suffered apparent gunshot wounds.
The driver then drove out of the area and stopped on Evangeline Street to call for help. The two gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital.
The second occupant, Keonta Jackson, 21, later succumbed to their injuries. The injuries to the driver appeared non-life-threatening at the time.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
