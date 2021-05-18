Ascension Parish residents concerned about flooding can bring horses, cattle to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | May 18, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 3:16 PM

The following information is from Ascension Parish Government:

GONZALES, La. - Ascension Parish residents who are concerned about rising water in their pastures and stables can bring their horses and cows to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for stabling at no charge.

Arrangements and reservations should be made ahead of time by calling 225-450-1009.

Lamar –Dixon is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

This offer is extended to Ascension Parish residents only.

Others should call Lamar-Dixon to discuss arrangements.

