Ascension Parish residents concerned about flooding can bring horses, cattle to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

GONZALES, La. - Ascension Parish residents who are concerned about rising water in their pastures and stables can bring their horses and cows to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for stabling at no charge.
Arrangements and reservations should be made ahead of time by calling 225-450-1009.
Lamar –Dixon is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.
This offer is extended to Ascension Parish residents only.
Others should call Lamar-Dixon to discuss arrangements.
