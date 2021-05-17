Woman hit by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman was hit by a car along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge Sunday night while leaving The Oasis bar.
She was transported from the scene with serious injuries.
One witness said the woman ‘stepped in front of a car’ as she tried to cross the roadway to get to her vehicle that was parked across the street at another business.
Hundreds of vehicles were illegally parked along the shoulder of the dark highway Sunday evening as patrons headed into the business.
There are no streetlights in the area.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.