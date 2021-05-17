SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the earliest start ever in 22 years of Sportsline Summer Camp and the Scotlandville Hornets are the first team on the list for the high school football preview franchise.
Scotlandville was undefeated in the regular season but limited to just six games due to COVID. The Hornets were one-and-done in the Division I playoffs, bowing out to John Curtis.
But during a spring game against 3A champ Madison Prep, Lester Ricard’s team showed it is on a mission.
The running game sprung big plays with senior four-star recruit Marlon Gunn Jr. and Chance Williams. Ricard will also premier a new offensive lineman who figures to create more big holes.
“Jamall Franklin, who also sat out a year ago, he’s 6-7, about 370, 360, depending on what he has for breakfast,” said Ricard. “Hopefully, he’s the anchor up front, the young man we need on the offensive line.”
Scotlandville smiled at a 10-game schedule after playing just six in a shortened 2020.
