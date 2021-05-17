MISSING: BRPD trying to find man suffering from severe anxiety, diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
BRPD said James Alden Poe Jr., 21, was last seen at an emergency room on May 5. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
According to police, Poe was released from a behavioral hospital on May 5 and went to the ER that same evening but was discharged. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since, which is very unusual, according to his mother.
Police added he suffers from severe anxiety and has been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BRPD at 225-389-2000.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.