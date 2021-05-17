Mayor Broome announces TEDxScotlandville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Monday, May 17, the first-ever TEDx event in north Baton Rouge and it will be TEDxScotlandville.
It will be held on Saturday, May 22, and will be one of only three TEDx events ever organized in the state of Louisiana.
The full-day event will feature more than a dozen speakers - spanning a wide variety of topics and industries - with the mission to share impactful ideas that inspire action.
“It’s exciting for our community to host this world-renowned speaking series right here in historic Scotlandville,” said Broome. “Our community has much to contribute to the conversation about overcoming challenges and working towards shared goals.”
TEDxScotlandville’s 2021 theme is, “It takes a Nation of Millions to Hold us Back.”
Tickets are free but very limited and are available at tedxscotlandville.com.
The event will be held at the BREC Greenwood Community Park Water Front Theatre, which is located at 13350 LA 19 in Baton Rouge. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for registration. The event will start promptly at 11 a.m.
“With the recent pandemic, to daily struggles, this theme represents overcoming difficulties, successes, and community empowerment,” said TEDxScotlandville organizer Queen Muhammad Ali.
Speakers range from homegrown talent to national influencers and contributors which include:
- Sharon Weston Broome (Mayor-President Baton Rouge)
- Wise Intelligent (Hip Hop Pioneer)
- Derrick Warren (Dean at Southern University)
- Chauna Banks (District 2 Councilwoman)
- Louis Ali (Land Literacy Activist)
- Myra Richardson (Activist/Serial Entrepreneur)
- Denver Terrance (Architect)
- Cornelius Roy (Vegan Restaurateur)
- Claude Whitfield (Music Educator)
- Maya B. Galathe (Racial Trauma Specialist)
- Yvonne Bey (Biologist/Researcher)
- Byron Washington (Historical/Cultural Advocate)
- Pat Leduff (President Scotlandville CDC & CADAV)
- Steve Kader (Change agent)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.