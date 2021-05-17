LSU returns five seniors for 2022 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team will get a big boost heading into 2022 as five seniors will be returning for a fifth season head coach Jay Clark announced.
The seniors from a year ago all received an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to COVID-19.
Reagan Campbell, Bridget Dean, Sami Durante, Christina Desiderio and Sarah Edwards are returning with tons of experience having competed in more than 50 meets over the last four seasons.
Campbell, Durante, Edwards and Desiderio have all earned All-American honors at LSU.
The Tigers will be one of the most talented teams in the nation as they will also return outstanding All-American performers Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant and Alyona Schennikova to a team that finished sixth at the NCAA Championships the past season.
Last season, Johnson was named the SEC Specialist of the Year and Bryant won the 2021 NCAA Vault Title while also being named the SEC Freshman of the Year.
A healthy Kai Rivers will be returning next season too as she ruptured her achillies in the fall. All-America Olivia Dunne and SEC Champion Elena Areanas, Sierra Ballard and Chase Brock will be returning with valuable experience.
LSU will also add three talented freshman in Aleah Finnegan, Kaytlyn Johnson and Tori Tatum.
