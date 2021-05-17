LSU outfielder named Co-SEC Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas has been named the Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week by the league office announced on Monday, May 17.
Dugas helped lead the Tigers to three wins last week, including an SEC series win over Alabama. LSU continues to build their resume in hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament bid.
The Houma, La. native hit .429 including a double and two home runs, eight RBI, five runs scored and an on-base percentage on .526.
In the series win over the Crimson Tide, Dugas hit two home runs, a double, four runs scored and one stolen base to go along with a .429 on base percentage.
The Tigers will play their final home game in Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, May 18 against Northwestern State and will travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M for the final SEC series of the regular season.
