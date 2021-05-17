James scores 25, tweaks ankle as Lakers top Pelicans 110-98

Pelicans: Pelicans second-year center Jaxson Hayes, who had 10 points, hurt his right leg badly enough in the second half that he had to be helped off the court by two teammates while not putting any weight on the injured leg. ... In addition to the absences of Williamson and Ingram, New Orleans also was without starting center Steven Adams (sprained toe) and starting point guard Lonzo Ball (sprained right thumb). ... Alexander-Walker scored 14 and Eric Bledsoe added 13 points. ... Turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 23 Lakers points.