FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns to the Capitol City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a nearly picture perfect weekend around the area, a rainy pattern returns this week.
Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected through the end of the week, with locally heavy rainfall possible on any given day. The one bit of good news is that the threat for any severe weather appears to be fairly low at this point.
For today, look for off-and-on showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance moves in from the west, with highs struggling to reach 80 degrees in many neighborhoods. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted from Baton Rouge southward to account for the potential of some locally heavy rainfall.
Little change in the pattern is expected through Thursday as the WAFB viewing area remains under a persistent southerly flow between an upper-low to our west and high pressure centered just to our east.
Rain chances will run 60%-70% through Thursday, with morning starts around 70° and afternoon highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s. WPC is forecasting average rain totals of 1″-3″ for our area, but I’m thinking 2″-4″ totals will be more common, with locally higher possible.
By Friday and especially into the weekend, we will finally get a break in the rains as high pressure builds in from the east. That should result in a transition to drier and warmer weather, with mainly dry conditions expected by Sunday, and highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s
