FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Ascension, EBR, and Iberville parishes until 11 p.m.

Radar Estimated Rainfall as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 (Source: WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta | May 17, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT - Updated May 17 at 9:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Excessive rains across the greater Baton Rouge area through the evening have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a series of Flash Flood Warnings, with the latest in effect until midnight.

The local rains have been unexpectedly persistent as well as heavier than anticipated for much of the area this evening. The Flash Flood Warnings are on top of the regional Flash Flood Watch issued earlier in the day.

Flash Flood Warnings issued for parts of south Louisiana through early Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Flash Flood Warnings issued for parts of south Louisiana through early Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Radar estimates are showing a broad swath of 2″ to 4″ totals for the greater Baton Rouge area with preliminary radar estimates topping 10″ in the Gonzales/Prairieville area as of 9 p.m.

Rainfall projections for the next 3 to 4 days are indicating additional accumulations of 2″ to 4″ with larger totals in spots. Flood concerns will continue through the week with several area rivers and bayous expected to show dramatic rises in the coming days.

Video of rotating storm in Gonzales (Source: Paul Chakravarti)
Radar Estimated Rainfall as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 (Source: WAFB)
Radar Estimated Rainfall as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 (Source: WAFB)
Radar Estimated Rainfall as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 (Source: WAFB)
Rainfall estimates through Friday, May 21, 2021.
Rainfall estimates through Friday, May 21, 2021. (Source: WAFB)

