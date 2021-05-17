EBRPSS: School bus driver fired after child left on bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bus driver is no longer employed with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System after a child was left on a bus Monday, May 17, according to officials.
A spokeswoman with the school system said officials were notified that a Melrose Elementary student was left on a bus. She added the child was found and safely returned to the family.
EBRPSS said a full investigation has been launched and will be addressed by district leaders and human resources.
State law mandates that drivers must check the bus at the end of every route to prevent children from being left on the bus.
