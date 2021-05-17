Car goes into canal in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Crews in Port Allen are looking for the driver of a car that went into a canal Monday, May 17.
The Port Allen fire chief said the car went into the canal near the Waffle House on LA 415. The driver reportedly ran off after the crash.
The car was eventually pulled from the water. Authorities have not said whether there was anyone inside.
Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation.
This is a developing story. More details will be released when they become available.
