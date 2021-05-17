Ascension Parish cuts ribbon on first Move Ascension projects, promises more to address traffic concerns

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The ribbon was cut, officially marking the end of projects Ascension Parish leaders say will help address traffic concerns in the parish.
Turn lanes were added to the intersections of LA-73 at Henry Rd, Brown Rd, and Oakland Dr. The intersections are among the first projects to be completed in the Move Ascension program that targets 31 areas of the parish for improvements to relieve congestion.
Six projects have been completed, two are currently under construction.
“The Move Ascension program is going to move ascension forward transportation and traffic-wise. We have projects all over the parish,” Ascension Parish Councilman John Cagnolatti. “These are three real important turn lanes that are going to make traffic safer on 73, make it more efficient, and move it and we’re going to do that all over the parish.”
